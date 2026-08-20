Hooch tragedy: Four killed in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 20:

Four people have died and 18 others are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, triggering a major police investigation into the supply and distribution of illicit alcohol in the State. Eight of those hospitalised are reportedly in critical condition.

The incident came to light following a liquor party held at Kharkadi village in Ghogha taluka on August 16. Several people who consumed liquor at the gathering subsequently developed serious health complications. Police suspect that the victims consumed duplicate liquor sold in bottles carrying the label of a popular Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand.

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Bansal said at least 22 people had been affected in the incident. Three deaths have been confirmed as being linked to consumption of spurious liquor, while the death of the fourth victim, Narendra Yadav, was awaiting post-mortem and toxicology reports.

Of the 18 people currently undergoing treatment, two are in critical condition, four are in intensive care and two are on ventilator support, while the remaining patients were reported to be stable.

They are being treated at five hospitals, including Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital and private hospitals in Bhavnagar. Senior government doctors have also been deputed to supervise their treatment.

The suspected liquor was allegedly brought illegally from Madhya Pradesh and distributed in Bhavnagar district.

Police have detained suspected bootleggers and formed multiple teams to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the transportation and sale of the liquor. Samples of the suspected liquor have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

The incident has assumed significance as Gujarat is a dry State, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited.

Authorities have therefore intensified checks across the region to prevent further circulation of the suspected spurious liquor and to establish the extent of the distribution network.

Police and health officials have urged anyone who may have consumed the suspected liquor to immediately seek medical attention, as symptoms can worsen even after an initial period without serious complications.

The investigation is continuing to determine the precise composition of the liquor and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.