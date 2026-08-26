Alia Bhatt-backed Don’t Be Shy to premiere on Sept 25

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s production venture Don’t Be Shy will premiere globally on Prime Video on September 25, bringing the young-adult romantic comedy directly to streaming audiences. The film will be available in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati in the lead roles. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik are part of the supporting cast.

Produced under Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film explores the emotional turbulence of growing up, focusing on friendship, young love, heartbreak, dreams and the search for identity. Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani have co-produced the project.

For Alia Bhatt, Don’t Be Shy represents another production venture through her banner, with the film focusing on young characters and their experiences of relationships and self-discovery. The global Prime Video premiere is expected to give the film a wide international reach.