Susi Ganesan wraps up Orenda shoot

Director Susi Ganesan has completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Orenda, marking another significant step in his return to Tamil cinema. The shooting was wrapped up on August 25, coinciding with the filmmaker’s birthday.

The project has been kept largely under wraps, with the makers yet to reveal details about its plot, genre and full cast. However, a recent promotional video featuring behind-the-scenes footage suggests that Orenda could be an action entertainer. The makers had earlier announced that 85 per cent of the film had been completed.

Orenda marks Ganesan’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nearly nine years. His last Tamil directorial was Thiruttu Payale 2, released in 2017. The filmmaker made his debut with Five Star in 2002 and went on to direct films including Virumbukiren and the commercially successful Thiruttu Payale. His early works also earned him Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Interestingly, the title Orenda itself was preceded by a promotional campaign in which people in Chennai were asked whether they knew its meaning, generating curiosity and humorous responses. With the shooting now complete, further details about the cast, story and release are expected to be announced by the makers.