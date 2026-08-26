Bharathiraja memorial to come up In Theni at Rs 2.5 cr

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to establish a memorial hall in Theni district in honour of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, recognising his major contribution to Tamil cinema. The announcement was made by Minister Rajmohan in the State Assembly on August 24 during the demands for grants for the School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity departments.

The proposed memorial will include a bronze statue of Bharathiraja and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The initiative assumes particular significance as Theni is closely associated with the filmmaker and his roots.

Bharathiraja occupies a distinctive place in Tamil cinema for bringing rural landscapes, people and social realities into the mainstream with a new visual and narrative language. His films played a major role in reshaping Tamil filmmaking, particularly through their portrayal of village life, relationships and social issues.

The government’s announcement was among several initiatives announced by the minister. It also included an additional Rs 5.75 crore for establishing a Tamil chair at the University of Houston in the US and an increase in government assistance for the Chennai Book Fair from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The government also announced plans for an integrated memorial complex in Chennai honouring several prominent personalities, including Velu Nachiyar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, BR Ambedkar, former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal.

