Congress attacks Modi govt over rising prices

New Delhi, Aug. 27:

The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government over rising prices and the cost of living, alleging that the promise of “achche din” had instead led to growing financial pressure on ordinary households.

The opposition party said the common person was struggling to manage household budgets amid rising expenditure on essential commodities and services.

In a strongly worded criticism, the Congress accused the government of failing to provide relief from inflation and alleged that the economic burden on middle-class and lower-income families had continued to increase.

The party argued that families were being forced to spend more on daily essentials, fuel, education, healthcare and other basic requirements, leaving little room for savings.

The Congress said the government’s policies had failed to address the concerns of ordinary citizens and called for measures to provide meaningful relief to households.

The BJP and the Union government have consistently maintained that India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and have highlighted infrastructure expansion, welfare schemes and improvements in social security.

The Congress attack comes as economic issues and the cost of living continue to dominate political debates, with opposition parties seeking to highlight the impact of inflation on household finances.

The issue is expected to remain a key political talking point as parties sharpen their economic narratives.