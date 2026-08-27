Sadhguru says 77 Kailash pilgrims were at Tibet immigration centre during flood

New Delhi, Aug. 27:

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said that 77 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were at an immigration centre on the Tibetan side when devastating flash floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Indian pilgrims caught in the disaster.

In a statement on the situation, Sadhguru said the group of 77 pilgrims was at the immigration centre when the sudden flooding hit the region.

The disaster has affected the mountainous border region after an enormous surge of water and debris swept through valleys, damaging roads, bridges and settlements and disrupting movement along important pilgrimage and trade routes.

Several Indian nationals, including tourists and pilgrims from different States, have been stranded in the affected areas as access routes have been severely disrupted.

The Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage involves travel through difficult high-altitude terrain, with pilgrims dependent on roads, border facilities and organised transport to move through the region.

The flash floods have made rescue and evacuation operations particularly challenging, with landslides and damaged infrastructure restricting access to several areas.

Authorities in India are coordinating with diplomatic missions and local authorities to obtain information about affected Indian nationals and facilitate assistance and evacuation.

The situation has caused particular concern in Tamil Nadu, where several tourists and pilgrims have also been reported stranded in Nepal.

The safety of the 77 pilgrims and other Indian nationals in the disaster-hit Himalayan region remains under close watch as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.