Bollywood stars yet to respond to FDA notices over Vimal ad

Mumbai, Aug. 27:

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have not yet responded to show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement that the regulator suspects may amount to surrogate promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco-related products.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed on Wednesday that the department was still awaiting replies from the three actors. The notices were issued earlier this month in connection with the advertisement, which features the three stars endorsing Vimal Elaichi.

The FDA has raised concerns that the advertisement could create an indirect association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand. According to the regulator, the use of the same brand identity could potentially amount to surrogate advertising for a prohibited product.

The notices reportedly sought explanations from the actors within 15 days. The FDA is examining whether the advertisement violates provisions of food safety regulations relating to misleading claims and advertisements.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Mumbai Press Club, Mundhe said advertisements appearing in newspapers, on television and on social media were being monitored by the department for possible violations. He stressed that promoting a legally permissible product was not itself necessarily wrong, but the manner in which it was promoted could raise regulatory concerns.

Mundhe said the issue was particularly significant because Maharashtra has had a prohibition on gutkha, pan masala and related tobacco products since 2012. The FDA is therefore examining whether advertisements for associated products are being used to indirectly promote prohibited items.

The commissioner also pointed to the Food Safety and Standards regulations governing advertisements and misleading claims. The relevant provisions prohibit representations that state, imply or suggest claims that are not true, with the rules applying to advertisements across different forms of media, including electronic and social media platforms.

Mundhe made it clear that the FDA’s action was not limited to celebrities. He said the regulator would act against food business operators found violating prescribed standards and emphasised that responsibility could extend across the promotional and supply chain.

The controversy has once again brought the issue of celebrity endorsements of pan masala and related products into the spotlight. High-profile actors frequently feature in advertisements for products such as mouth fresheners and elaichi, while critics have questioned whether some such campaigns effectively function as surrogate advertisements for tobacco or pan masala brands.

The FDA is expected to examine the responses of the actors and other parties associated with the advertisement before deciding on further action. Until the actors submit their explanations, no final finding of violation has been established against them.

The case also highlights the increasing scrutiny of celebrity advertising, particularly where products or brands may have links to substances prohibited or restricted under public health regulations.