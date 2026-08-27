India sends 10 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

New Delhi, Aug. 27:

India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies, including essential medicines, to Nepal as the neighbouring country battles the aftermath of devastating flash floods.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the assistance, saying India was extending support to Nepal during the humanitarian crisis.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected,” Jaishankar said, adding that India stood with Nepal and its people as the country responded to the disaster.

The relief consignment includes humanitarian assistance and disaster response supplies aimed at supporting emergency operations in flood-affected areas.

The assistance comes as Nepal faces widespread devastation in mountainous regions following sudden flash floods that damaged settlements, roads and bridges and left several people dead or missing.

The disaster has also affected Indian tourists and pilgrims travelling through Nepal and adjoining Himalayan regions, prompting New Delhi to closely monitor the safety of its nationals.

India’s humanitarian response is expected to complement rescue and relief efforts being undertaken by Nepalese authorities and emergency agencies.

The Union government has also been coordinating through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to obtain information about Indians stranded in the affected areas.

The disaster has prompted an urgent response from several Indian States, including Tamil Nadu, where the government is working to trace and facilitate the safe return of tourists and pilgrims stranded in Nepal.

India’s latest assistance underscores the close humanitarian cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, particularly during natural disasters and emergencies.