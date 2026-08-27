Ten newborn deaths in a day trigger probe in West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug. 27:

The deaths of 10 newborn babies within a single day at Malda Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal have triggered serious concern, with the State Health Department initiating action and seeking a detailed explanation from the hospital authorities.

The deaths occurred in the neonatal care facilities of the government medical institution, prompting allegations of possible lapses in treatment and infrastructure.

Health authorities have begun examining the circumstances surrounding each death, including the medical condition of the newborns at the time of admission, treatment provided and the availability of critical care facilities.

The incident has drawn attention to the pressure on government hospitals, particularly neonatal and paediatric units that often handle critically ill babies referred from several districts.

Officials are expected to determine whether the deaths were caused solely by the severe medical condition of the infants or whether any shortcomings in treatment, staffing, equipment or hospital infrastructure contributed to the tragedy.

The West Bengal Health Department has sought a detailed report and may initiate further administrative action based on the findings.

Hospital authorities are likely to be questioned about patient load, availability of doctors and nurses, functioning of life-saving equipment and the condition of the neonatal intensive care unit.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among the families of patients and renewed demands for improved healthcare infrastructure and accountability.

The inquiry is expected to establish the medical causes of death in each case and determine whether systemic deficiencies played any role.

The State government has assured that the matter will be examined seriously and that appropriate action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.