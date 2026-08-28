72 special veterinary health camps planned in Tiruttani

Tiruttani, Aug 28:

As many as 72 special veterinary health camps are set to be conducted in the Tiruttani region to provide medical care and preventive health services to livestock owned by farmers and rural residents.

The camps are aimed at ensuring easier access to veterinary services, particularly for cattle owners in villages and remote areas where specialised treatment facilities may not be readily available.

Veterinary doctors and staff are expected to examine livestock, provide treatment and offer guidance to farmers on disease prevention, nutrition and animal management.

The camps will also help identify illnesses at an early stage and reduce the risk of diseases spreading among livestock.

Farmers are expected to be encouraged to bring cattle and other animals requiring medical attention to the designated camp locations.

Officials said such outreach programmes play an important role in protecting livestock, which remains a significant source of income for many rural households.

The camps are also expected to support preventive healthcare through vaccination, awareness and timely medical intervention.

The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen veterinary healthcare services at the grassroots level and improve support for the rural livestock economy.