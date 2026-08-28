TN to operate 4,090 special buses this weekend

Chennai, Aug 28:

The Tamil Nadu government will operate 4,090 special buses across the State this weekend to meet the anticipated increase in passenger traffic.

The additional services are being arranged to help passengers travel to their hometowns and other destinations during the weekend rush.

Transport authorities are expected to deploy the buses from major cities and key transport hubs, including Chennai, based on passenger demand.

The move is aimed at preventing overcrowding on regular services and ensuring that adequate transport facilities are available during peak travel hours.

Special buses are generally operated from Chennai’s major bus termini, including Kilambakkam and Koyambedu, to important destinations across Tamil Nadu.

Officials will monitor passenger movement and may deploy additional services if required.

Passengers have been advised to make advance reservations wherever possible to avoid last-minute congestion.

The operation of a large fleet of additional buses is expected to ease pressure on regular government services and provide greater travel options for commuters during the weekend.