Chennai police transfers 12 inspectors

Chennai, Aug 28:

The Chennai City Police has ordered the transfer of 12 police inspectors as part of an administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing and improving the functioning of police stations and specialised units.

The transfer orders involve inspectors serving in different parts of the city and are part of routine administrative changes carried out periodically by the police department.

The reshuffle is expected to bring new officers to key assignments and enable the department to realign responsibilities based on operational requirements.

Senior police officials periodically transfer personnel to ensure administrative efficiency and improve coordination between different units.

The latest changes come amid continued focus on crime prevention, traffic management, public safety and strengthening police response across Chennai.

Transferred officers are expected to take charge of their new assignments shortly.

The city police, which covers a large and densely populated urban region, regularly undertakes such reshuffles to maintain effective supervision and field-level policing.

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