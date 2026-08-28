Poonamallee–Parandur Metro plan may be shelved

Chennai, Aug 28:

The proposed Metro Rail project linking Poonamallee and Parandur is likely to be cancelled following the reported decision to abandon the proposed airport project at Parandur.

The proposed Metro corridor had been planned to provide high-capacity public transport connectivity to the proposed airport and surrounding areas.

With the airport project no longer expected to proceed at the location, the need for a dedicated Metro connection along the proposed alignment is likely to be reassessed.

The development could lead to changes in Chennai’s long-term transport planning and the prioritisation of Metro corridors under future phases of expansion.

Officials are expected to examine whether parts of the proposed alignment can be redesigned or integrated with other transport projects to meet future travel demand in the western suburbs.

The Poonamallee–Parandur corridor had been seen as an important element of connectivity planning linked to the proposed greenfield airport.

The possible cancellation underlines the close connection between major infrastructure projects and transport planning, with changes in one project often requiring a review of associated road, rail and utility investments.

A final decision on the Metro proposal and any alternative alignment is awaited.