GIS mapping project launched in Cuddalore

Cuddalore, Aug 28:

A Geographic Information System mapping project has been launched in Cuddalore district to strengthen planning, monitoring and data-based administration.

The project is expected to create a more comprehensive digital mapping system that can assist government departments in identifying infrastructure, land resources and other geographical assets.

GIS technology enables authorities to collect, organise and analyse location-based information, helping improve planning and decision-making at the district and local levels.

The initiative is likely to support better coordination among departments and provide a stronger technological foundation for development projects and public service delivery.

Officials are expected to use the mapping system to improve the accuracy of records and facilitate more effective monitoring of government schemes and infrastructure.

The launch of the project reflects the growing use of digital tools in district administration and development planning.