PC says corruption is minimal in many offices today

Chennai, Aug 28:

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has said corruption in many government offices in Tamil Nadu has either been eliminated or reduced to negligible levels, highlighting what he described as improvements in administrative functioning.

The former Union Minister’s remarks come amid continuing political debate over corruption, governance and accountability in public administration.

Chidambaram said the situation varied across departments and offices, but maintained that there were several areas where corruption had been brought under significant control.

The comments are likely to generate political discussion, particularly at a time when opposition parties have continued to raise allegations concerning government contracts, administrative decisions and financial irregularities.

His assessment also underlines the importance of institutional reforms, digitalisation and stronger monitoring mechanisms in reducing opportunities for corruption in public services.

The veteran leader’s observations are expected to be viewed in the larger context of efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in government offices.