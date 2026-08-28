GCC seeks public cooperation for house survey

Chennai, Aug 28:

The Greater Chennai Corporation has appealed to residents to extend full cooperation to officials carrying out the house listing exercise for Census 2027 across the city.

Corporation Commissioner Dr G.S. Sameeran said the survey was an important preliminary exercise for the upcoming population census and urged the public to provide the required information to enumerators.

The house listing operation is currently under way in all areas falling within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. The exercise is aimed at collecting basic details about households and buildings ahead of the Census 2027.

The Corporation said population census data was crucial for future planning and for designing government welfare schemes and essential infrastructure.

Residents whose houses have not yet been covered in the survey have been asked to contact the respective Charge Officers and provide the necessary information.

The civic body stressed that public cooperation was essential for ensuring that the enumeration process was completed comprehensively and accurately. It also said providing information required for the census was mandatory.

The Corporation has designated contact numbers for all 15 zones, enabling residents to approach officials if their households have been left out of the exercise.

Residents of Ambattur, falling under Zone 7, can contact the designated Charge Officer on 9445190207. The civic helpline number 1913 can also be used for assistance.

Officials said the cooperation of residents would help ensure that Census 2027-related data collection was completed without gaps and would support more effective planning of public services and welfare programmes in the years ahead.