Rebel TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh meets CM Vijay

Chennai, Sept 2: Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP and former Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Tuesday and praised his vision for inclusive growth, greater opportunities and good governance in the State.

Ghosh described the meeting as a pleasant interaction and thanked Vijay for his warm hospitality. In a post on social media, she said the Chief Minister shared his thoughts on Tamil Nadu and its future, with an emphasis on inclusive development, opportunities and good governance. She also said Vijay spoke warmly about West Bengal and expressed his admiration for the State’s rich culture and traditions.

“It was a pleasure meeting the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay,” Ghosh said in her post. She added that she was grateful for his warm hospitality and conveyed her best wishes to him as he worked towards realising his vision for Tamil Nadu.

The meeting has attracted political attention as Ghosh is no longer associated with the Trinamool Congress. The Jadavpur MP was among a group of TMC parliamentarians who broke ranks with the party following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. She subsequently became associated with the NCPI and has taken positions supportive of the BJP-led NDA government.

Ghosh had emerged as one of the prominent young faces of the TMC after entering politics from the Bengali film industry. She joined the party in February 2021 and contested the West Bengal Assembly election that year from Asansol South, where she lost to BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul. She was subsequently appointed president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, giving her a prominent organisational role within the party.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Ghosh contested from Jadavpur on a TMC ticket and won the seat by a margin of more than 2.5 lakh votes. She subsequently became one of the party’s prominent parliamentary voices and was a vocal supporter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 2026 Assembly election campaign.

Her political position changed after the 2026 Bengal election, in which the TMC suffered a major setback and the BJP emerged as the largest force in the State. Ghosh joined the rebel camp along with other TMC MPs and was later removed from the post of Trinamool Youth Congress president as the party reorganised its leadership.

Since moving away from the TMC, Ghosh has adopted a markedly different parliamentary stance. In July, she backed the Centre’s proposed legislation aimed at preventing unfair practices in public examinations and argued that Parliament should be used for constructive debate rather than political confrontation.

Her meeting with Vijay therefore comes at a time of considerable political realignment in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. While there was no indication that the meeting was linked to any formal political arrangement, the interaction between a newly installed regional Chief Minister and a prominent former TMC parliamentarian is likely to attract attention amid the changing political equations following the 2026 elections.

Ghosh’s public remarks, however, focused on Vijay’s governance vision and his appreciation of West Bengal’s cultural heritage. She ended her message by wishing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister success in translating his vision for the State into reality.