US airstrikes hit wedding in Iran, child among 5 killed and over 50 injured

Tehran, Sept 2:

At least five people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and around 50 others injured after a US airstrike hit a wedding celebration near Sirik on Iran’s southern coast, Iranian authorities said.

The strike occurred amid a fresh escalation between the US and Iran, with Washington carrying out attacks on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, including air defence systems, radar facilities, maritime assets and communications sites.

Iran condemned the wedding strike and vowed a firm response, describing it as part of a wider pattern of civilian casualties. Iranian officials said the incident could become one of the most serious cases of civilian deaths in the conflict.

The US has not immediately issued a statement on the reported wedding strike.