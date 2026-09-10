AIADMK announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Chennai, Sept 10:

The AIADMK on Thursday announced its candidates for the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, with party general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami naming Kanitha Sampath and Bhanumathi as the party nominees.

The by-elections to the two constituencies will be held on October 6. The vacancies arose after the sitting AIADMK MLAs, Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam and P. Sathyabama of Dharapuram, resigned from the party and their Assembly seats and subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The announcement sets the stage for a keen four-cornered contest in both constituencies. The DMK has fielded Parandhaman in Madurantakam and Suganya in Dharapuram, while the TVK has nominated former AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama respectively. The Naam Tamilar Katchi is also contesting the by-elections.

The bypolls assume significance as they are being held just four months after the Assembly elections and are among the first electoral tests for the newly formed TVK government. The contests are also expected to be closely watched for indications of the relative strength of the ruling party and the Opposition parties.

With the AIADMK now finalising its candidates, the electoral battle in Madurantakam and Dharapuram has gained momentum.