Whistle symbol represents silent democratic revolution, says Vijay

Chennai, Sept 10:

Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has thanked the people of Tamil Nadu following the Election Commission’s recognition of the party as a recognised State party and the allotment of the whistle as its election symbol.

In a statement, Vijay recalled the affection and support he had received from the people for more than three decades. He said TVK was launched in 2024 as an expression of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and the global Tamil community.

Vijay said the party had entered electoral politics with a commitment to secularism and social justice and had been in the political arena for only 27 months. Despite this, the people had created what he described as an unprecedented development in Tamil Nadu’s political history in the recent Assembly elections.

He claimed that the people had elevated TVK as the single largest party with 35 per cent of the votes. With the support of democratic forces that respected the people’s verdict, he said, he had become the Chief Minister and the “first servant” of the people.

Vijay said his government was committed to providing corruption-free and honest administration. He also referred to the formation of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance under the leadership of TVK and said it had paved the way for a historically significant government in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the Election Commission’s decision, Vijay said the recognition of TVK as a political party in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry was another milestone. He described the whistle, allotted as the party’s election symbol, as one that had carried out a “silent democratic revolution.”

He also expressed his gratitude to TVK functionaries and cadres who had worked hard to strengthen the party. Vijay said the party’s service to all those who had placed their trust in it would continue forever.