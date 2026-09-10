Four more cops, including DSP, remanded in judicial custody in Ajithkumar custodial death case

Madurai, Sept 10:

Four more police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), have been remanded in judicial custody in connection with the custodial death of temple security guard B. Ajithkumar in Sivaganga district.

The development follows the CBI’s supplementary chargesheet in the case. The four additional accused are then Manamadurai DSP N. Shanmugasundaram, then Thiruppuvanam Inspector Ramesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Sivakumar and Head Constable Ilayaraja. With this, the total number of police personnel named as accused in the custodial death case has risen to 10.

Ajithkumar, who worked as a security guard at the Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple, was taken into custody in June 2025 in connection with an investigation into the alleged theft of gold jewellery. He was subsequently taken to various locations for questioning and allegedly assaulted while in police custody.

He was later taken to Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A judicial inquiry ordered by the Madras High Court subsequently confirmed that Ajithkumar had died in police custody, following which the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation.