Mandaadi – Review

Soori rules the waves

Director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s Mandaadi takes audiences into the fascinating world of Tamil Nadu’s traditional boat-racing culture, blending action, emotion, rivalry and human relationships into an engaging big-screen experience. At the centre of it all is Soori, who delivers a commanding performance as Muthukaali.

The story follows Muthukaali, a former boat racer who has walked away from his sport and his past. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when Maari, played by Mithun Jai Sankar, gets caught in a conflict involving Saattapuli (Suhas), forcing Muthukaali to confront the rivalries and painful memories he had left behind.

The film’s biggest strength is its authentic portrayal of the coastal community and its boat-racing tradition. Mathimaran creates a convincing atmosphere around the fishermen, their relationships and their fierce attachment to the sport. The first half moves briskly, building curiosity and steadily drawing the audience into Muthukaali’s world. The training portions and boat-racing sequences are particularly impressive.

Soori is perfectly cast as Muthukaali. His body language, intensity and emotional restraint suit the character, while the physically demanding boat sequences add further weight to his performance. His scenes while training the youngsters and dealing with the emotional baggage of his past are among the film’s highlights. Mandaadi once again underlines Soori’s impressive evolution as a leading man.

Suhas makes a strong impression as Saattapuli, bringing menace and authority to the antagonist. His face-offs with Soori provide the film with considerable energy. Mithun Jai Sankar is convincing as the impulsive Maari, while Mahima Nambiar brings maturity and emotional depth to Angel Rakkamma. Her scenes with Soori add an important emotional layer to the story.

Sathyaraj is another major strength, particularly in the second half. As the man who taught both Muthukaali and Saattapuli the sport, he lends dignity and emotional depth to the narrative. His understated scenes with Soori work particularly well.

The technical departments elevate the film considerably. S.R. Kathir’s cinematography captures the vastness and beauty of the sea and makes the boat races visually exciting. The racing sequences have an authentic feel and are best experienced on the big screen. G.V. Prakash Kumar’s energetic background score complements the action and sporting spirit, while Pradeep E. Ragav’s editing keeps the proceedings moving.

The second half becomes more familiar in places, but the emotional core, performances and spectacular boat-racing portions keep the film engaging. The climax in particular provides the expected big-screen high.

Mandaadi works best when it remains close to the sea, its people and its sport. It is a rooted and ambitious attempt to bring an unexplored sporting culture to mainstream Tamil cinema. With a strong performance from Soori, impressive supporting acts and thrilling water-based sequences, the film makes for an enjoyable theatrical watch.