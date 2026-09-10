Sardar 2 – Review

An ambitious spy thriller

Sardar 2 is an ambitious and engaging spy thriller that expands the world of its predecessor with bigger action, international intrigue and a strong social message. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film once again blends espionage with a contemporary issue, this time focusing on the dangers surrounding antibiotic resistance.

Karthi is the biggest strength of the film, delivering a striking dual performance as Viji and Sardar. He gives both characters distinct personalities through his body language, voice modulation and screen presence. The contrast between the younger Viji and the experienced Sardar adds considerable energy to the narrative.

The story revolves around a deadly biochemical weapon known as Doku, which has the potential to wipe out thousands of lives within seconds. Black Dagger, played by S.J. Suryah, is determined to acquire it, leading to a dangerous international chase involving RAW agents and the return of Sardar. The action and espionage portions give the film a large-scale feel.

S.J. Suryah brings style and menace to the antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath make their presence felt with well-defined roles. Yogi Babu and Nizhalgal Ravi add further value to the proceedings.

Sam CS’s music is another major highlight. Sardar 2 marks his 100th film as a music director, making it a special milestone in his career. His background score effectively elevates the action sequences and gives several key moments added intensity. The score particularly works well during the chase, combat and hero-elevation portions, enhancing the film’s big-screen impact.

The production values, action choreography and visual effects complement the film’s ambitious scale. Mithran once again succeeds in combining a socially relevant theme with commercial elements, while Karthi carries the emotional and action-heavy portions with confidence.

The film has a long runtime and some portions could have been tighter.