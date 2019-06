Chennai: WCCG Aalam blood donation camp will be held 9 June at Cancer Institute, Adyar.

A press release said the camp will be held 9 am to 2 pm.

The event is part of the regular blood donation drive conducted by the social initiative of WCCG, ‘Aalam’ (Chennai Cyclist Initiative).

For details, contact Sundar Osho at 98840 89770 or Nikhilesh at 97909 04020.