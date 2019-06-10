Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamilnadu welcomes 3-language idea

Chennai: The Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamilnadu has welcomed the Central government’s three-language idea.

A press release from the forum thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s nationalistic outlook beyond local politics.

“There are 13 minority languages in our State. Everybody agrees that no language should be forced on any student, except the main language of the State, to keep them in the mainstream of communications in day-to-day transactions. But why should there be any objection if a student voluntarily opts to study any other language? All educationists of the State feel that Tamilnadu language policy is politically motivated and not considering the career prospects of our students,” the release stated.