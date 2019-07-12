Review: Thozhar Venkatesan – Well begun, half done

Chennai: Thozhar Venkatesan by Mahashivan stars Harishankar and Monica Chinnakotla in the lead roles. Cinematography is by Veda Selvam and editing by Mahashivan Rajesh Kanna. The movie is bankrolled by Madhavi Harishankar under the banner Kala Films. The film is set in Kanchipuram and based on the director’s real-life experience.

It deals with the difficulties people face in getting compensation from insurance companies when they meet with accidents in government buses.

The film follows the protagonist, Venkatesan, who is a soda seller running a small shop and making ends meet with difficulties. He plays the role as a responsible person working hard. His life takes a positive turn when he saves the character played by Monica Chinnakotla who tries to commit suicide following the death of her mother, her only family. Venkatesan takes care of her and their relationship turns romantic. But his life turns upside down when Venkatesan meets with an accident and loses both his arms. What follows next is how he tries to seek compensation from the court.

Despite having a good, solid plot, the movie falters with its way of execution. The direction and editing is clumsy at some sequences. The accident scene could have been shot well but unfortunately it looks as if it taken in haste. Likewise, the performance by the actors are way too melodramatic.

Yet there are certain scenes that deserve applause, especially for its dialogue. A scene outside the courtroom where Venkatesan discuses with a lawyer if he can get his compensation money. The lawyer’s responds by speaking about the working’s of justice system in our country. Had the director focused more on executing the film with flawless narration by taking away melodrama and scissor like editing, the film would have been a watchable affair.