Chennai: Everyone is looking forward to the release of Kadaram Kondan tomorrow.

The film, shot predominantly in Malaysia, is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raj Kamal International.

The film has music by Ghibran. Abhi Hassan, Akshara Haasan, Kamal’s younger daughter, and Pooja Kumar will be playing crucial roles.

The video catches the mood its hero Chiyaan Vikram is in ahead of the movie’s release tomorrow.

Interview: M Bharat Kumar