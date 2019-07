Chennai: The City Crime Branch (CCB) is conducting inquiries with three Bulgarian men who were arrested from OMR last night.

The men are suspected to have been running a racket by stealing money using skimmers in ATM machines in the city.

According to sources, the men have been identified as Nicola, Boris and Lium Bobby. They lived near Kannagi Nagar, OMR.

Police seized 50 fake ATM cards, skimmers, encoders and Rs 7 lakh cash from the trio. CCB is conducting further inquires with them.