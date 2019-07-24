Vidya Balan turns producer for short film ‘Natkhat’

Chennai: Actress Vidya Balan is foraying film production with a short film titled Natkhat. Vidya on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce the news.

“I’m happy and excited that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor… The film is called ‘Natkhat’ and has me in a new role… that of ‘producer’,” she wrote.

Vidya also shared that she wasn’t planning to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled her in that direction. The Parineeta actress co-produces Natkhat with Ronnie Screwvala.