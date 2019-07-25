Delphix launches R&D centre in Noida, names country head

Chennai: Delphix Corp., a Silicon Valley-based MNC, has announced the launch of its new research and development centre in India.

The firm has also stated that Vijay Anthony Sebastian has been appointed as MD for this initiative and important international market.

The research and development centre located in Noida, Delhi NCR, will play a key role in the expansion of the Delphix DataOps platform, which is quickly becoming a staple for Fortune 1000 companies that use it to accelerate application development for business-critical digital transformation projects, said a release.

Delphix is a steward of the growing DataOps movement, which Gartner has found to be an ‘innovation trigger’ for modern data management, it added.

Speaking about their expansion into India, CEO of Delphix, Chris Cook, said, ‘India is a global hub for state-of-the-art R&D with some of the brightest minds in the world. It offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competencies, and a highly scalable workforce.’

“Delphix believes in the intellectual capital that India holds and we look forward to putting together a great team here. We are offering potential employees a chance to work on challenging technologies that will enrich both their knowledge and experience within the tech industry,” said MD, Delphix India, Vijay Anthony Sebastian.