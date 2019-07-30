International conference on diabetes, pregnancy

Chennai: Aceer Health in association with DIWWAAAS is organising international conference on Diabetes and Pregnancy at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, for two days from 4 August.

A workshop on maternal nutrition will be held 2 August at Sanjeevi Auditorium, Voluntary Health Services, with national nutrition experts leading the discussions and providing hands on training.

The theme of the conference is “Diabetes and Pregnancy Before During and Beyond,” a press release said.

Sharing details about the conference, organiser Dr Usha Sriram said, “This conference is aimed to bring together scientific evidence and clinical practice in a perfect yet simple manner and will be most useful to

obgyns, physicians. endocrinologists, diabetologists, nutritionists and all involved in women’s health in general and maternal health in particular. Several national speakers and international experts will address the conference.”

Gestational diabetes has emerged as a critical issue not just during pregnancy but as a precursor of diabetes and heart disease in women. It also has trans generational and multi generational impact affecting the future generations in very serious ways.

The conference will cover important areas like PCOS, pre-gestational diabetes, optimisation of birth weight, auto immune disorders like thyroid dysfunction and address the current challenges like gestational weight gain, implementing universal screening and providing care for women with GOM and post partum care and long term follow up, the release said.