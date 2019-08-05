Row over ‘Comali’ trailer; Kamal comes to Rajini’s defence

Chennai: Following a funny jibe at Rajinikanth in Comali trailer, fans of Rajinikanth took to social media to express their anger. In the trailer, Jayam Ravi waking up from coma after 16 years and watches a clip from an event in which Rajini says, “I will enter politics.”

Jayam Ravi asks Yogi Babu which year we are in now. As Yogi Babu says its 2016, Jayam Ravi goes into a shock saying, “Hey you guys are trying to fool me. This is 1996.”

Fans of Rajinikanth said trolling a Superstar is never right. They even called for boycott of the film.

Interestingly, Murali Appas, a spokesperson of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted, “Kamal was surprised at the trailer. He even called the producer of the film (Ishari Ganesh) and expressed his disappointment at the scene. A good friend of Rajinikanth, he urged him to make sure that the scene is not there in the film.”

When asked, director the movie, Pradeep Ranganathan, he said, “The film is a laugh riot, and this is one of those scenes where the audience will have a good laugh. We haven’t incorporated this scene in the film just for the sake of gaining publicity.”