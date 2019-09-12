‘Super Duper’ to release 20 Sept

Chennai: Dhruva and Indhuja have come together for Super Duper that hits screens on 20 September. Speaking about the film, Dhruva, says, “It has a a strong story. There is action, comedy, romance and emotions and the movie will be lapped up by all kinds of audiences.” On his role he says, “I play Sathya, a conman, but I am not a cunning person. In one such episode of conning, he accidentally meets the heroine who is in a predicament. How he gets entangled in her problem and how they solve it forms the rest.”

Asked about his co-star Indhuja, he says, “She is a talented actress and highly professional.” Directed by Arun Karthik alias AK, the movie also stars Shara and Aadhitya. Music is by Divakara Thyagarajan, cinematography by Thalapathy Rathanam and Sundarram and editing by Velmurugan.

Speaking about the film, AK, says, “It is my dream venture. My search has come to and end after 15 years. We initially started it as a comedy film. But today, it has grown big. We have added enough elements to make it an engaging fare. The whole team worked hard and the end product is satisfactory.”