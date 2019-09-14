Indian Bank’s new CSR initiative for differently-abled

Chennai: In a view to enhance ability and employment lifecycle of its differently-abled workforce, Indian Bank has launched a new CSR initiative called Project Shakti, in association with SBI Foundation.

As per the MoU signed between Indian Bank and SBI Foundation, an appropriate framework will be established to foster all-round as well as an inclusive growth path for the differently-abled employees. The project was launched by MD and CEO – Indian Bank, Padmaja Chunduru and executive directors of the bank.

Commenting on the initiative, Padmaja said, “Differently abled employees constitute a very important segment of our work-force. Through Project Shakti, we make a commitment to our workforce with special needs that we will support them throughout their career and in their success.”