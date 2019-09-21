‘Namma Veetu Pillai’ to release 27 Sept

Chennai: Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Veettu Pillai will hit the screens 27 September. The movie has managed to clear censors with a clean U certificate. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the movie is directed by Pandiraj. A family action entertainer, the movie has Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Soori, Yogi Babu, Sheela, Archana, RK Suresh, Vela Ramamoorthy, Bharathiraja, Yogi Babu, Natraj, and Ponvannan in the cast.

The movie has camera by Nirav Shah, music by D Imman and editing by Ruben. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will be releasing Namma Veettu Pillai in Tamilnadu. Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan come together after Marina.