IIT-M students to showcase their innovations tomorrow

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras students from the Centre For Innovation (CFI) will be demonstrating some of their cutting-edge technologies and innovations to the public tomorrow during CFI Open House 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

According to a press release, the CFI Open House is an annual event showcasing the recent work and achievements of student innovators, as well as providing an opportunity for their projects to be displayed on a large scale, leading to implementation.

CFI Open House is an opportunity for students to network with potential mentors and facilitators in the field of technology and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about importance of CFI, Prof M S Sivakumar, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “CFI has become an important hub for many students to wet their hands and cook their ideas. And, therefore, if there is an occasion to witness the germinating source of all those that happen at startups and beyond, it is the CFI Open House.”

A student-run platform, CFI was set up with a vision to encourage engineers to apply knowledge from their academic pursuits to ‘innovate’ and propose solutions to real-world problems. It serves as a creative hub, encouraging peer learning and providing a platform for ideas to manifest with the support of resources, workspace and mentoring.

Those interested in visiting the event are kindly requested to register at the following link and to carry any government-issued photo identity card while coming to the event – https://www.cfi-iitm.com