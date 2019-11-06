Passenger does Yoga in flight, barred from flying

Chennai: A passenger on a SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Colombo was barred from flying after he began performing Yoga.

The passenger, identified as Gunasena, a Sri Lankan, began performing Yogasanas ahead of the take off. As he continued to perform the exercises even after the staff had told him that his acts were causing inconvenience to others, he was removed from the flight.

Sources said his movements got other passengers on the flight tensed and suspicious.

Meanwhile, Customs officials found 5.6 kilogram of gold bars inside the toilet of an airplane this morning at Chennai airport.

The seizure took place inside the washroom of Dubai to Chennai International flight. Based on a tip off that gold was being smuggled from Dubai to Delhi, a team of customs officers searched the flight when it landed at Chennai.

The gold was found concealed in four bundles weighing 5.6 kilograms. There were a total of 48 gold bars. Further inquiries are underway.