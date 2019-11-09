Vishal pins hopes on ‘Action’

Chennai: Vishal’s big-budget action thriller Action directed by Sundar C and produced by Trident Arts is scheduled to release on 15 November. Action is a romantic action entertainer. Playing the female lead is Tamannaah Bhatia. Vishal will be seen playing the role of a military officer.

Aishwarya Lekshmi will also be playing a key role. Bankrolled by R Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts, the movie has music by Hip Hop Tamizha.

Yogi Babu, Akanksha Puri, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ramki and Others, while the stunts of the movie are choreographed by Anbarivu.

Further on the technical front, the camera is cranked by cinematographer Dudlee and the cuts are handled by editor N B Srikanth. The art director of the movie is Durairaj.