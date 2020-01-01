Nutritionist expert & speaker shares art of being healthy

Chennai: What’s the first thing we expect while consulting a doctor? We expect him to prescribe medicines to cure our aliments. But before the invention of medicines, humans still survived and thrived. Health experts strongly believe we have the ability to heal our bodies by following scientifically proven lifestyle. It is in this field that Hyderabad-based nutritionist Nikhil Chaudhary has successfully made progress. He works on spreading awareness about need for nutrition, wellness and developing specific nutrition plans for people.

Diet man

Nikhil’s thirst to learn about functioning of human body and genetics made him become a nutritionist. It was tough though, for he had pursued Biotechnology. Speaking to News Today, he says, “I felt as if I had wasted my time in college.”

However, his passion never faltered. He started reading hundreds of medical research papers. Nikhil then started applying his knowledge to practice by recommending diet plans for people affected with life threatening diseases like cancer, diabetes, cholesterol. Many were treated back to normalcy thanks to his diet suggestions.

He eventually wrote a case study and presented it at a medical conference but was rejected as the panel members were not interested to read findings of a B Tech graduate. “Soon, I decided to pursue MSc Dietetics and Food Service Management,” smiles Nikhil.

Certified wisdom

Armed with Masters degree, Nikhil in the past 10 years made numerous presentations at premier institutes across India. His clients are working professionals, senior citizens from over 25 countries. He holds online webinars and talks at corporate offices like Sony India and even at the Indian Air Force. Nikhil is active on social media platform, Quora, answering numerous health-related queries. His responses have over a million viewing hits.

Mindful eating

Through out the conversation, Nikhil kept stressing on importance of following a proper diet, “A human body isn’t some of its parts but a single unit working together,” he says. “Medicines will have side affects but natural food won’t.”

Nikhil urges people to only eat food that reaches us directly from farmers. He strongly advises not to eat processed food, supplements and MSG. “Meditation plays a big role,” he says. “I also feel online food apps are even more dangerous than sugar as it makes you crave for unhealthy meals.”

Meal plan

Following a diet can be extremely difficult. But Nikhil believes if a person creates an atmosphere that restricts them to access unhealthy food, then it is easy. “Senior citizens often find it hard because they have eaten unhealthy food all their lives. When such meals becomes a part of their lifestyle, its difficult to resist for them,” he says.

To fight temptations, Nikhil suggests to keep fruits on a table in living room or any easily accessible place. “Whenever a person feels hungry, the fruit in front of their eyes will urge them to eat,” he says and adds, “Such simple tricks helps in the long run.”

(For details visit, www.nikhilchaudhary.com)