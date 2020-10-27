A special song on mother-daughter love

Singer, performer and cancer survivor Simantinee Roy’s new song shows mother-daughter love at its best.

Former Miss Tripura Simantinee Roy’s releases her first ever digital release Brishti meaning Rain with her lyricist Mom Dr Arundhati Roy to celebrate the spirit of women.

The track is a mother-daughter duo format with lyrics of the song is written by Arundhati Roy with Simantinee Roy lending her vocals. ‘This has been one of my dreams for a very long time, Simantinee shared. ‘Growing up we shared similar onstage musical moments together and I miss those days. It’s an honour to be working with my mom and I look forward to many more releases with her’.

The song expresses an emptiness and a longing desire to meet someone for whom she has been waiting for ages. It brings out the love, devotion and Simantinee Roy’s emotions touch every vocal note and could be felt through the entire song while the lyrics have been thoughtfully written.

The song is available on all music streaming platforms worldwide.