Big news from Aranmanai 3 team

After the first two parts of Aranmanai’ series, Sundar C is busy with its third part titled Aranmanai 3.

For this film, ae majestic palace set was erected by art director Gururaj at a cost of Rs 2 cr in EVP film city, Chennai and a fight scene was shot there.

It is choreographed by Peter Hein and was filmed for eleven days.

This movie stars Arya, Rakshi Khanna, Sundar C, Sampath and Madhusudhanan Rao among others.

The film was shot in Rajkot, Chennai and Pollachi. The film is set to release in 2021.

Cinematogarphy is by UK Senthilkumar and music is by C Satya.