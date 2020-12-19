Despite IIT cluster, Chennai Covid cases come down

Chennai: Though many IIT-Madras and Anna University were tested positive, the Covid-19 numbers in the city have stabilised with active cases lowering each day.

This morning the tally of total positive cases was 3,037. In the metropolis, 2,14,612 have recovered over the months, the Greater Chennai Corporation said today.

It is reported that nearly 3,938 persons have died due to the viral infection.

Currently, 348 persons have contracted the virus in Anna Nagar and 361 have tested positive in Kodambakkam.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 51 and Shollinganallur has 65 positive cases.