Delhi hospital gets PSA oxygen plant

Chennai: As the new harsh wave of corona has again bought back the testing times for all, Sonalika has pledged to extend vital support to the on-going relief efforts at the St Stephen’s Hospital Patients Welfare Society, New Delhi. Sonalika is supporting the hospital to set up a PSA oxygen plant.

According to Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Tractors, “difficult times demand collaborative and extraordinary efforts from all. There is a pressing need to step up the relief efforts and support the healthcare system to save everyone possible during these challenging times. By setting up a new oxygen plant at the St Stephen’s hospital in New Delhi, we are calling every business family or industrialist to come forward and adopt a hospital in the country.”