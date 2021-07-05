Captain Polyplast enters solar EPC business

Chennai: BSE listed Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL), one of the leading brands in micro irrigation industry, has announced its foray into solar EPC segment.

According to a statement, this move complements company’s focus on sustainable products/technologies and would help it to participate in government’s drive for expanding renewable energy capacity in India by 175 GW till 2022.

The company said it has set up dedicated teams for solar EPC project across the county for retail, commercial and large-scale project applications. It has successfully completed solar EPC projects with capacity of more than 1,500KW across 340 plus customers so far.