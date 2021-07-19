Modi interrupted in Lok Sabha as he introduced new Ministers

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remembering those who lost their lives due to Covid-19. As he did that, the opposition parties tried to disrupt Lok Sabha by shouting slogans and creating a ruckus.

Even as the opposition continued shouting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began speaking by introducing the new council of ministers.

He said, “I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural backgrounds, OBC community, have been given berths in the Council of Ministers.”

As the disruptions continued despite repeated Speaker Om Birla’s repeated pleas to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes till 2 pm.

Seaking to the media before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, Modi made it clear that the government is ready to answer all questions.

Modi on Sunday assured political parties ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that the government is ready to discuss all issues.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Sunday objected to the government’s offer for a joint address to all MPs by the Prime Minister on Covid at the Parliament annexe, saying this will be ‘highly irregular’ at a time when Parliament will be in session and it aims to ‘bypass’ norms.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Apart from the new bills, the legislations to be introduced in Lok Sabha include three bills to replace existing ordinances.

In an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address MPs of both the Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — on 20 July and speak on the pandemic.