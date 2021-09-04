FICCI invites nominations for TN home-grown awards

Chennai: FICCI Tamilnadu State Council has said it is organising a first-of-its-kind initiative ‘Home-Grown Brands Awards’ and is inviting nominations before 17 September.

The awards will be announced in Manufacturing, Manufacturing (Emerging), Consumer Product, Consumer Product (Emerging), Services, Services (Emerging), Digital, Digital (Emerging), Health, Health (Emerging), Social Impact Brand and Brand for adoption of Green Technologies categories.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of the Jury, FICCI Home-Grown Brands Awards and chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds said, “we have partnered with IIM – Trichy as our Knowledge Partner. There will be a State wide survey involving B-Schools and a simultaneous secondary research followed by an evaluation by IIM.”