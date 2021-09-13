‘Idiot will entertain all’

Chennai: Popular RJ turned actor Mirchi Shiva’s ‘Idiot’ is all ready for release. Starring Niki Galrani as heroine, the movie is directed by Rambhala and produced by Silver Screen Media.

Shiva, who was last seen on big screen in 2018 in ‘Thamizh Padam 2’, Shiva is confident that ‘Idiot’ will make all laugh. The movie also stars Urvashi, Ravi Maria, Karunakaran, Mayilsamy and Anandaraj in key roles.

Speaking at the media meet, Shiva, said,’Two years of Covid taught us a lot. Amidst such situation, our producer managed to bring us together for an entertainer’.

Rambhala is a wonderful and dedicated director. He knows what to give the audience. Niki Galrani is a wonderful co-star.

Plenty of ghost stories have been made in Tamil cinema. But Idiot would be different from them. It will engage and entertain all, he added.

The movie has music by Vikram Srlva and camera by Raja. Ram Bala and Niki Galrani shared their experiences working for the movie.