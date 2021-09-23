Stalin launches scheme to provide one lakh agriculture power connections

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today inaugurated a scheme to provide one lakh agricultural power connections to farmers.

Stalin handed over orders in this regard to 25,000 farmers in the first phase. Speaking during the event, Stalin said that several schemes have been announced after the new government was formed on 7 May.

‘Most of these are already being implemented. Ministers are competing against each other to implement and complete these projects,’ he added.

He further said that the previous AIADMK government has given electricity connections to only two lakh farmers in the past ten years.

Stalin said that he is happy that the function is taking place at Anna Centenary Library. He also announced that a solar power park will be established at Thiruvarur.

‘We have planned for several new schemes. Works to generate 17,980 mega watt power in the next ten years have begun already. Officials are directed to ensure the completion of projects that were already begun,’ he said.

Stalin said that preference will be given for solar power generation. The Chief Minister also added that Tamilnadu government acts swiftly than any other States in the Country.

The State government had announced that it would provide one lakh agriculture service connections to the farmers, during the recently concluded Assembly session.