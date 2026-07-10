Wayanad landslide: Death toll increases

Wayanad, July 10:

One more body was recovered from the Wayanad landslide site on Friday, taking the total number of persons killed in the disaster to seven, district officials said.

The two persons missing till now were Rakesh Guchait, a surveyor from West Bengal, and Vikram Rana, a construction manager from Himachal Pradesh, and it is yet to be identified whose body was recovered from near the river, the officials said.

With this, only one more person remains to be found.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, fire force officials, and police officers began search operations early in the morning on the fourth day since the disaster, using heavy earthmovers to clear the mud.

Till Thursday, six bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide.

A landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.