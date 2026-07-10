Playing music or videos on Chennai Metro? Fine increased to Rs 2,500

Chennai, July 10:

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a steep increase in penalties for passengers who create disturbances inside Metro trains and station premises, with fines now going up to Rs 2,500—five times higher than the previous Rs 500.

The revised penalty follows amendments under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, and aims to improve commuter discipline and overall travel experience.

CMRL stated that under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, any act causing inconvenience to fellow passengers is a punishable offence. A Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on June 19, 2026, formalised the increase in fines.

Passengers engaging in activities such as speaking loudly on mobile phones, playing music or videos without headphones, or using speaker mode during calls within Metro premises will face penalties under the new rules.

In addition to fines, officials have the authority to remove violators from trains or station areas if they fail to comply with regulations.

CMRL has urged commuters to follow travel etiquette by using headphones, avoiding loud conversations, and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers.